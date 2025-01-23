Public outrage as Ghana Police allegedly protects abuser in disturbing domestic violence case

Social media is ablaze with outrage following allegations that the Ghana Police are shielding an abuser while further victimising a domestic violence survivor for escaping with her child to seek asylum. The case centres on Karen Baaba Sam, a woman who married Nana Adjei in 2016, only to endure years of physical, emotional, and psychological abuse. The unfolding details of her ordeal have left Ghanaians both heartbroken and furious.

A Relationship Turned Nightmare

Karen and Nana Adjei’s story began in 2016 when they tied the knot in what seemed to be a promising union. However, by 2018, when Karen was pregnant with their daughter, Ohemaa, the relationship had taken a dark turn. The violence escalated to alarming levels.

In a particularly horrifying incident, Nana Adjei returned home drunk after a night out and physically assaulted Karen, punching her stomach despite her advanced pregnancy. This attack nearly caused a miscarriage, leaving Karen terrified for her unborn child’s safety. Although Nana Adjei later apologised, blaming alcohol for his behaviour, it marked the beginning of a harrowing pattern of abuse.

Years of Abuse and Police Inaction

Over the years, Karen suffered constant physical violence, leaving her with injuries such as swollen eyes and bruised cheeks. Despite these visible signs of abuse, her attempts to seek justice were thwarted. Her brother reported the abuse to the East Legon Police Station, but no action was taken.

Karen claims this was due to Nana Adjei’s influence within the police force, which he brazenly flaunted. His behaviour was reportedly emboldened by his ability to manipulate law enforcement, leaving Karen without any form of protection.

A Public Betrayal and a Violent Escape

In April 2023, the situation came to a head when Karen discovered Nana Adjei publicly with another woman. The encounter was humiliating, but worse was yet to come. When Karen decided to leave the marriage, Nana Adjei tracked her down, assaulted her, and even attacked their daughter, Ohemaa, during a heated altercation.

Karen’s attempts to fight for custody of her child were met with threats and intimidation from Nana Adjei, who used his alleged connections to silence her. He demanded the return of items he had gifted her, further using force and manipulation to maintain control over her life.

Public Outcry and Calls for Justice

What has sparked even more outrage is a recent attempt by the police to arrest Karen.