Scorpion and 9 other weird creatures you won’t believe are nutritious delicacies

Around the world, people eat things you’d probably never expect — and not just for the thrill. Some of the weirdest creatures out there are actually super nutritious. From crunchy bugs to slimy sea snacks, here are 10 strange delicacies people not only enjoy eating but also praise for their health benefits.

READ ALSO: 7 weird food combinations that surprisingly taste delicious

🦗 1. Crickets

These little jumpers aren’t just annoying house guests — they’re packed with protein, iron, and vitamin B12.

In countries like Thailand and Mexico, crickets are roasted and munched on like crisps. Some people even grind them into flour to bake into protein bars and snacks.

🐛 2. Witchetty Grubs

Big, white, and wiggly, these Aussie bugs are actually the larvae of wood-eating beetles. Indigenous Australians eat them raw or roasted, and apparently, they taste a bit like almonds or scrambled eggs. They're full of healthy fats and protein too.

🐌 3. Giant African Snails

Huge and slimy, but don’t let that scare you — these snails are rich in protein and iron, and low in fat. In Ghana and Nigeria, they’re a delicacy often tossed into soups and stews.

Once cooked, they have a chewy, meaty bite that many love.

🐙 4. Octopus

Common in Japan, Korea, and Mediterranean countries, octopus is a lean source of protein and high in vitamin B12. In Korea, there’s even a dish with live octopus tentacles that move on the plate. Wild, right? But it’s considered a proper gourmet treat.

🦞 5. Sea Urchin (Uni)

If you’re into sushi, you might know this one. Sea urchins have a sweet, briny taste and a creamy texture people either love or hate.

They’re loaded with omega-3s, zinc, and protein. Sushi lovers call them the caviar of the sea.

ALSO READ: 5 weird things that tighten bond between couples

🐟 6. Fugu (Pufferfish)

This is one dish you don’t want just anyone cooking. Fugu is a Japanese pufferfish known for being potentially deadly if not prepared right. Only trained chefs are allowed to serve it.

It has a delicate flavour and is seen as a luxury meal.

🐜 7. Weaver Ants

These aren’t your average ants. Found in Southeast Asia, weaver ants and their eggs are full of calcium, iron, and protein. People eat them in salads or fry them as a snack. They’ve got a tangy taste and a surprising crunch.

🦂 8. Scorpions

Yes, scorpions! They’re eaten in places like China and Thailand. When deep-fried, they’re crunchy and full of protein. You’ll often find them on skewers at street food markets. Not for the faint-hearted, but definitely nutritious.

🐸 9. Frog Legs

Popular in France, China, and West Africa, frog legs are said to taste like a mix between chicken and fish. They’re low in fat and packed with omega-3s and potassium. People usually pan-fry them with garlic and herbs.

🐚 10. Sea Cucumbers

These strange sea creatures look a bit odd, but they’re low in calories and rich in antioxidants. In places like China and Korea, they’re added to soups and stews. Their jelly-like texture adds something different to the dish.