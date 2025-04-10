See something, say something: Report sakawa

Fraud is more than just a crime—it is a stain on Ghana’s reputation and an obstacle to the nation’s progress. The Ghana Fraud Reporting Campaign, spearheaded by the Economic and Organised Crime Oce (EOCO) and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), is a bold initiative aimed at encouraging the Ghanaian public to report fraudulent activities and dismantle organised crime groups (OCGs) before they cause more harm.

For too long, fraud, particularly romance fraud, has placed Ghana under international scrutiny, damaging trust and economic opportunities. The perception of Ghana as a hub for digital fraud tarnishes the image of hardworking, honest Ghanaians and negatively impacts local businesses, international trade, and tourism. But this does not have to be our reality. As a nation, we can change the narrative by holding fraudsters accountable and refusing to tolerate deception within our communities.

This campaign is about action, not blame. Reporting romance fraud is a civic duty, ensuring that those who exploit others face justice. The Ghana Fraud Reporting Campaign guarantees full anonymity for those who come forward. No one should fear retaliation for doing the right thing. By encouraging open conversations within families and communities, particularly among young men, we can steer potential fraudsters away from crime and towards legitimate opportunities.