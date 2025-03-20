10 things you should never do in a public washroom

Public washrooms are a necessary convenience, but they can also be breeding grounds for germs and awkward social encounters. While using them is inevitable, there are certain things you should absolutely avoid to maintain hygiene and respect for others.

Here are ten things you should never do in a public washroom:

1. Skipping Handwashing

One of the biggest hygiene mistakes is walking out without washing your hands. Public washrooms are full of bacteria, and failing to wash up can spread germs to everything you touch.

2. Using Your Phone

Taking calls or scrolling through social media in a public toilet is unhygienic. Your phone collects bacteria, which you later transfer to your face and hands.

3. Leaving Without Flushing

Always flush! It’s basic etiquette and helps maintain cleanliness for the next user. Also, if the flush doesn’t work, make an effort to notify the staff instead of leaving an unpleasant surprise.

4. Hovering Over the Toilet Seat

Many people avoid sitting directly on the seat, but hovering can create splashes and leave a mess for the next person. Instead, use toilet seat covers or wipe the seat before and after use.

5. Flushing Unacceptable Items

Flushing wet wipes, sanitary products, or paper towels can clog the plumbing and cause serious issues. Use the bin provided instead.

6. Taking Too Long

Public washrooms are shared spaces, and long visits can be inconvenient for others waiting their turn. Be mindful of time, especially in busy places.

7. Going Barefoot

Even if you drop something, never walk barefoot in a public washroom. The floors are full of bacteria, and walking without shoes exposes you to serious infections.

8. Ignoring Personal Space

If there are multiple stalls or urinals available, avoid standing or sitting right next to someone unless absolutely necessary. Give people space to do their business in peace.

9. Having Loud Conversations

Public washrooms are not the place for personal or work calls. Keep your conversations to a minimum to respect others’ privacy and comfort.

10. Leaving a Mess

Whether it’s leaving toilet paper on the floor, splashing water on the sink, or not disposing of waste properly, always clean up after yourself. Good washroom manners make the experience better for everyone.