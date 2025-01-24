What happens if you eat gob3 consistently for seven days?

Gob3, a popular Ghanaian dish made of beans and gari (fermented cassava granules), is beloved for its affordability, energy-boosting properties, and rich taste. Often prepared with red palm oil, fish, or eggs, it is a staple meal for many in Ghana. But what happens if you eat gob3 every day for a week? While it has nutritional benefits, a diet solely reliant on this dish may have both positive and negative effects.