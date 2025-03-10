Why are more women choosing money over love?

The idea of love conquering all has long been romanticised, but modern women are increasingly prioritising financial stability over traditional notions of romance. This shift is not simply a preference but a response to economic realities, shifting gender dynamics, and societal changes. Research and data show that women are making more practical choices about relationships, often opting for financial security over fleeting passion. But why is this trend growing?

Here are six research-backed reasons why more women are prioritising money over romance.

1. The High Cost of Living Demands Financial Stability

Economic pressures have made financial security a necessity rather than a luxury. Studies show that in many countries, the cost of living has surged, making it harder to sustain a comfortable lifestyle on a single income. A 2023 Pew Research study found that financial stress is one of the leading causes of relationship breakdowns. Women, especially those who are financially independent, are increasingly unwilling to enter relationships that could add financial strain instead of alleviating it.

2. Women Are Earning More and Expecting More

With more women pursuing higher education and entering high-paying careers, their financial expectations in relationships have also evolved. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2023, women now make up a significant portion of the workforce in high-income professions. Many women who are financially self-sufficient prefer partners who can match or enhance their financial standing rather than being a financial burden.

3. The Fear of Financially Draining Relationships

A study published in the Journal of Marriage and Family found that financial disagreements are one of the leading predictors of divorce. Women who have experienced financial strain in past relationships or witnessed it in their families are more cautious. The risk of entering a relationship where financial responsibility is unevenly distributed is a major deterrent, leading many to prioritise financial security over romantic ideals.

4. Delayed Marriage and Changing Relationship Priorities

Research by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that the average age of first marriage has increased significantly in the past few decades. Women are delaying marriage to focus on personal growth, career advancement, and financial stability. A 2023 study by the Institute for Family Studies found that financial independence is now one of the key factors women consider before committing to a long-term relationship, often placing it above traditional romantic factors.

5. The Rise of Hypergamy in Dating Preferences

Hypergamy—the preference for a partner with higher social or financial status—has long existed, but modern dating trends have intensified it. A study by Cornell University found that women are less likely to marry men with lower incomes than themselves. Dating apps and social media have also contributed to this trend, exposing women to potential partners with high financial status, making financial security a more desirable trait in romantic relationships.

6. Financial Security Equals Freedom and Power

For many women, financial independence provides a sense of control over their lives and decisions. Studies show that financial dependence can lead to power imbalances in relationships, making women more vulnerable to emotional or financial abuse. A 2022 United Nations report on women and financial independence found that women with their own income are less likely to stay in unhappy or abusive relationships. This has led to a preference for financial security over romance, as it ensures long-term stability and personal empowerment.