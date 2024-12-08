12 arrested for looting and vandalising properties in Tamale and Damongo

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 12 persons for allegedly looting and destroying properties in Damongo in the Savannah Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.

In Damongo, reports indicate that some angry youth in the area set ablaze the district Electoral Commission (EC) office following a heated disagreement during the collation of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election results.

The parliamentary race is a closely contested one between the incumbent MP of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Abu Jinapor, and his main contender, Adam Mutawakilu Garlus, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Confirming the incident in a statement dated Sunday, 8 December, the police shared their preliminary findings:

The suspects have attacked and caused damage to some state properties, including the setting ablaze of the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Damongo in the Savannah Region, causing damage to some residences of District Chief Executives (DCEs) in some parts of the country, and vandalising some collation centres.

Similarly, in Tamale in the Northern Region, the suspects forcibly invaded the School Feeding Project warehouse and made away with items, including foodstuffs.

The police further noted:

Footages of the attacks, vandalism, and looting have been obtained and are being reviewed by a team of dedicated investigators to apprehend other perpetrators to face justice.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Council has condemned the incident in Damongo and called on all stakeholders, including the EC and political parties, to uphold professionalism in their duties to ease tensions in the area.

The Peace Council also emphasised the need for political parties to withdraw their supporters from collation centres to allow for a smooth process.