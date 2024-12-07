'No voting at NPP office at Abeka' - Police deny media reports

The Ghana Police Service has refuted recent media reports alleging that a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters stormed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Abeka in the Okaikwei Central Constituency over suspicions of voting taking place at the location.

In a statement, the police clarified that the area in question is not a designated polling station.

They have called on Ghanaians to support their efforts in maintaining peace and order during the ongoing elections. The police service continues to urge the public to exercise restraint and adhere to the rule of law to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

Today, Ghanaians head to the polls, making an important decision for the future of their country. As the elections unfold, it is crucial to remember that peace is the cornerstone of a successful democratic process. Voters, candidates, and political parties alike must prioritise peaceful conduct, ensuring that the election is free from violence or any form of intimidation.

Over 18 million registered voters are expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the process.

Peaceful elections not only reflect the maturity of Ghana's democracy but also inspire confidence both within the country and internationally. The focus should be on upholding the integrity of the vote, respecting differing opinions, and celebrating the collective desire for progress.

In this crucial moment, it is vital that every Ghanaian, from the electorate to the candidates themselves, commits to ensuring that the election process remains smooth, transparent, and peaceful, fostering unity and reinforcing the strength of democracy.