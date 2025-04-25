Judith Kokui Azumah named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change 2025 for transforming women’s addiction recovery in Ghana

Judith Kokui Azumah has been named a finalist in the Health Category of the MTN Heroes of Change 2025 for her pioneering work in women’s addiction recovery in Ghana. As the founder of the Restored and Renewed Centre in the Eastern Region, Judith established the country’s first and only all-female rehabilitation facility, offering a safe and supportive space for women struggling with substance use disorders. Her center blends Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with the renowned 12-Steps Program, helping women address the root causes of addiction and build lasting recovery skills.

Judith’s efforts have led to the reunification of over 30 families, supported dozens of women on their recovery journeys, and provided training for non-medical personnel in addiction care. She is also recognized nationally for her expertise, serving as a certified addiction professional and trainer, and partnering with other treatment facilities to improve outcomes.