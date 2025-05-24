Ablakwa gifts 36 laptops to teachers for accepting postings to rural areas in North Tongu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has donated 36 brand-new laptops to teachers posted to rural communities within his constituency.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging and supporting educators who accept postings to less-resourced areas while also improving the quality of teaching and learning.

Mr Ablakwa made the announcement via a post on his official Facebook page, where he reaffirmed his ongoing commitment to education and teacher welfare in North Tongu.

The tradition continues in my beloved North Tongu.

He noted, explaining that the donation is part of a practice to welcome and appreciate teachers who accept rural postings.

Teachers who accept postings to rural communities in my beloved constituency receive laptops from the MP to show our appreciation and to make them feel welcomed

This latest round of support has seen 36 teachers benefit from the programme. Mr Ablakwa emphasised that the initiative is not a one-time gesture but part of a broader strategy to enhance teacher motivation and retention.

I shall be scaling up other teacher-friendly policies such as continuous capacity building, scholarships and award schemes

He stated:

So we can retain teachers, motivate them and ultimately improve quality outcomes.

The laptop distribution reflects the MP’s broader education policy for North Tongu, which includes investment in teacher development and improving access to digital learning tools.