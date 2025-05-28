Amend Article 88 (5) for effective anti-corruption fight – Comfort Aniagyei

The CEO of FreeMinds Communication Limited, Mrs. Comfort Aniagyei, has submitted a proposal to the Constitutional Review Committee urging the amendment of Article 88 (5) of the 1992 Constitution to combat corruption and related issues.

Speaking on Plan B FM’s Nkɔsoɔnsɛm show with Odiamono Kwaku Gyimah, Mrs. Aniagyei revealed that her proposal aims to address the significant loss of public funds due to embezzlement and corruption, as highlighted in the Auditor General’s annual reports among other sources.

“Ghana needs funds to run its administration, but a significant amount of state revenue are wasted through embezzlement and corruption,” Mrs. Aniagyei stated. “This amendment will help bring an end to corruption and related issues.”

Mrs. Aniagyei expressed concern about the Attorney General’s efforts in recovering stolen funds, believed to be proceeds of corruption.

“Successive Attorneys General continue to makevery weak and feeble attempts at recovering stolen cash. Enforcement of our anti-corruption laws are ineffective for various reasons. She enumerated some of these reasons as follow:

– The Attorney General is usually colleague minister or MP of the offending officials” she noted.

– Chiefs and Pastors may intervene on behalf of the suspect

– The president may even wink at the Attorney General to stop prosecution

She believes that amending Article 88(5) would help resolve this issue. Mrs Aniagyei proposes an amendment to:

– Allow private citizens or CSOs to take action to recover stolen public funds

– Waive court fees and charges

– Grant access to Legal Aid

– Pay compensation of between 20 – 30% of the recovered money in line with the principle under the Whistle Blowers Act.

She claims that amending Article 88 (5) would help deepen citizen participation in the governance of the nation.

FreeMinds Communication Limited has received acknowledgement of receipt from the Constitution Review Committee after we submitted our proposal via electronic means and in person. We are however yet to receive any follow-up response. Despite this, we remain undeterred, Mrs. Aniagyei said.