Emma Sallah: Creating a place of belonging for children with intellectual disabilities in Keta named finalist in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7

Emma Sallah, founder of the Anglo Special School in Keta, has emerged as one of the inspiring finalists in MTN Heroes of Change Season 7. Her journey into advocacy for children with intellectual disabilities began in 2012, after volunteering at the Autism Awareness Care Center in Accra. Her passion deepened through regular visits and personal bonds formed with the children.

Following the death of her mother, Emma moved to Keta for healing. It was there, during church visits, that she noticed children with disabilities being excluded from education and social engagement. After learning that families had to send their children all the way to Hohoe for special education, she decided to act. In October 2018, she established the Anglo Special School — a free day center that caters to children with autism, Down syndrome, and other intellectual disabilities.

Emma’s school provides not only education but also daily meals, care, and a safe environment where children feel accepted. Many of the children have shown remarkable improvement. One nonverbal student, for instance, has learned to communicate after years of support. Emma also helped the mother of a student with special needs start a charcoal business, empowering her to become self-sufficient.

Her project is funded primarily through personal savings, small donations, and proceeds from creative ventures such as a seashell art business. In addition to running the school, Emma organizes workshops for mainstream teachers, community health screenings, and awareness campaigns that challenge stigma in the Keta and Anloga areas.