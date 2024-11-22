Woman succumbs to kidney failure after husband donates treatment funds to church

A Nigerian woman identified as Joyce has tragically passed away due to kidney failure, reportedly exacerbated by the inability to commence timely medical treatment.

The news of her demise was share in a post on X by TheSerahIbrahim.

Generous donations from social media users had been raised to support her treatment. However, allegations have emerged that Joyce's husband diverted the funds. According to reports, he removed her from the hospital where she was admitted and instead took her to a church, offering the donated money to the pastor as part of religious contributions.

Despite Joyce's pleas about her worsening health, both her husband and the pastor allegedly insisted she had been miraculously healed.

Her death was confirmed yesterday, sparking outrage and sadness among those who had contributed to her cause, with many questioning the decisions made on her behalf.

Meanwhile in a related incident reported by Pulse less than a month ago, Ghanaian actor and content creator Akwasi Kardashian has sadly passed away after months battling kidney failure.

According to reports by blogger Sammy Kay, Akwasi Kardashian was unable to secure the required funds for his medical treatment.

In an earlier interview with Sammy Kay Media, Akwasi had shared his harrowing experience, detailing episodes of persistent coughing, vomiting, and sudden swelling in his legs, which compelled him to seek urgent medical attention.

After undergoing medical tests, he was tragically diagnosed with kidney failure, with doctors estimating the treatment costs at GHC700,000.