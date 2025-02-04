Fisherman jailed 8 years for having sex with four-year-old girl

A 23-year-old fisherman has been sentenced to eight years in prison by the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Police Headquarters for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Chorkor, Accra.

Joseph Armah, also known as Asaa, pleaded guilty to defilement and was convicted by the court, presided over by Dora Eshun, based on his admission.

Chief Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, who led the prosecution, informed the court that the complainant, a boxer who lives in Lantemanli-Chorkor, is the uncle of the four-year-old victim. The convict, Armah, also lives in Chorkor.

The incident occurred on November 29, 2024, around 3:00 PM, when Armah approached the victim while she was playing in the area. He gave her a GHC1 coin to buy biscuits, which she consumed.

Subsequently, Armah took the girl by the hand, led her to his room near the seashore, placed her on a mattress, and sexually assaulted her after removing her pants. Following the act, Armah travelled to Apam, while the victim returned home.

Upon arriving home, the victim’s mother noticed changes in her daughter’s behaviour and questioned her, leading the child to disclose the assault.

The mother immediately contacted the complainant, who reported the incident to the Mamprobi police. A medical form was issued to ensure the victim received appropriate medical attention.

Armah was later arrested, and a caution statement was taken as part of the investigation. The court subsequently sentenced him to eight years in prison for his crime.

