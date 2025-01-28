My horror experience at the Farmer's Market shop as a supplier

Apart from being a journalist, I am also a farmer. Just recently, some friends introduced me to vegetable farming, and I decided to partner with them and search for outlets to supply. I went to The Farmer's Market Shop, where I met the purchasing officer, Mr Patrick. He was very nice to me and showed me how things are done.

After a few days, I managed to get my first batch of lettuce, freshly harvested without spots, to supply to The Farmer's Market Shop. Upon arrival, I did not meet Patrick but encountered Prince, who introduced himself as the new purchasing officer. Since it was our first meeting, we discussed the lettuce and what needed to be done. I was expecting a fair price for my fresh produce but was only offered 6 cedis for 200 grams. I didn't complain because it was my first time, and my primary objective was to build a partnership with the shop.

After taking the lettuce to the washing area, Prince informed me that his Madam instructed him to return the lettuce because it had not been washed. I explained that I had brought it directly from the farm, but he insisted on returning it, citing Madam's directive. This was a devastating blow, considering the lettuce was worth close to 900 Ghana cedis, and The Farmer's Market Shop had pressured me for weeks to deliver it. The quality of the lettuce was excellent, and even Prince acknowledged that.

Workers at the shop told me that it wasn't the first time a farmer had delivered fresh produce directly from the farm, as the shop usually washes the produce before displaying it. One worker mentioned that just last week, an elderly farmer had been similarly mistreated and asked to return his produce. This left me wondering why the shop is called The Farmer's Market if farmers are treated poorly.

After spending hours at the shop, I left with my lettuce and sold it to a shop in Tema Community 1 at a ridiculously low price that couldn't even cover my transportation costs. I had no choice, as I couldn't afford to transport it back to the farm or home.

This write-up is simply to share my experience as a struggling farmer trying to sell produce—not to tarnish the reputation of The Farmer's Market Shop. I acknowledge the challenges of operating a business at that scale, but I believe they can do better. My experience highlights the critical challenges many farmers face when trying to partner with retail outlets. There is an urgent need for improved communication, understanding, and fairness in such collaborations.

My name is Michael Dewornu, a journalist and farmer.

0249339683