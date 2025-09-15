Newmont Drives its Inclusion and Diversity Agenda as Ahafo North Graduates its First Female Dozer Operators

The graduation ceremony, held at the Ahafo North site, celebrated the successful completion of a rigorous 10-month training programme under the D10T & 844K Beneficiary Mastery Programme. The programme is designed to equip trainees with technical skills, safety awareness, and operational competencies required to support mining operations at the highest standards.

In a groundbreaking moment for gender inclusion in the mining industry, Newmont’s Ahafo North project has proudly graduated its first cohort of eight female Dozer Operators, marking a significant stride toward building a more diverse and equitable workforce in the industry.

“This is not just a graduation; it’s a historic achievement,” said General Manager for Ahafo North, Charles Bissue. ‘’We are proud to invest in our people, but even prouder to see them excel. These women are pioneers. They challenged themselves, endured a rigorous training programme, broke barriers, and emerged as certified dozer operators. Their determination has not only inspired us; it has set a new standard for what inclusion in mining can be. We are incredibly proud of their resilience, commitment, and excellence.’’

The training programme combined simulator-based learning, theoretical instruction, and hands-on experience with specialized equipment. It also incorporated the Minerals Commission’s certified Dozer Operator modules, ensuring that trainees received a comprehensive and industry-recognized training.

Each graduate was awarded a Certificate of Competency from Newmont, signifying their readiness to operate heavy equipment safely and efficiently in a mining environment.

In 2021, the Ahafo North project set a gender parity target in line with its Inclusion and Diversity agenda to make Ahafo North the most inclusive and diverse workplace in Newmont. The Director, People, Mina Duah said to achieve this target meant bold steps and intentional action.

‘’This graduation is a major milestone towards that vision as we present to you our first eight female Dozer Operators. We see the results of that commitment. These eight women are not just operators; they are role models for the next generation of women in mining.”

The graduation is a key milestone in Newmont’s broader Inclusion and Diversity strategy in the mining industry. It also reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to create meaningful opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields.