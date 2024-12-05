The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has firmly stated that he will only accept the outcome of the 2024 presidential election if the process is free and fair. The statement which comes barely 48 hours to the December 7 election reaffirms the party’s position to the Electoral Commission (EC).

In an exclusive interview with BBC Africa’s Thomas Naadi, the former president emphatically said he would not accept the results if voting day is marred by irregularities and violence.

He stated:

If on election day there is widespread ballot snatching, beating of people, and the military moving to intimidate people, shooting, and thugs rampaging everywhere, you want me to accept that result? It will depend on the transparency and fairness of the process.

Mahama’s remarks echo his response to the 2020 elections, where he rejected the results, citing alleged irregularities and violence that led to the deaths of eight people. Although he legally contested the results at the Supreme Court, the case was dismissed on 4th March 2021 by a seven-member panel led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

In this election, Mahama faces stiff competition from the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. To ensure a credible process, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa has pledged transparency and fairness. Inspector General of Police (IGP) and chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has also committed to a violence-free election. The Ghana Armed Forces also affirming that no military personnel will be deployed to polling stations unless requested by the police.

As part of peacebuilding efforts, all presidential candidates have signed a pact to maintain peace before, during, and after the election.