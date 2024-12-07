Police officer beaten by crowd in Ablekuma West for attempting to smuggle ballot box

A police officer at the Ablekuma West constituency was reportedly assaulted after being accused of attempting to smuggle unsealed ballot boxes to the collation centre.

In a video circulating on social media, the officer was intercepted by an agitated crowd, who confronted him over the alleged irregularity. The situation quickly escalated, with the officer physically attacked and subjected to jeering by the crowd.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but the footage has heightened concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. Investigations are expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the alleged misconduct.

Ghanaians headed to the polls today in a crucial exercise to elect their leaders. Over 18 million registered voters were expected to participate in the elections, with 40,967 polling stations set up nationwide to facilitate the process. The polls officially closed at 5 pm, following hours of orderly voting at designated polling stations. Shortly after the conclusion of voting, the counting of ballots commenced nationwide, marking the next critical phase of the electoral process.

As citizens await election results, the need for peace and patience cannot be overstated. Elections are a cornerstone of democracy, and the period after voting is often marked by anticipation and tension. However, maintaining calm and respecting the electoral process are vital to ensuring the outcomes reflect the collective will of the people.