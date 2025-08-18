These are 5 sports Ghanaians are growing passionate about (beyond football, of course)

Football may still dominate conversations in Ghana, but the sporting landscape is shifting. Across towns and cities, people are discovering new passions, showing up for events that once flew under the radar, and finding fresh ways to connect through competition. This change isn’t about football losing its magic; it’s about the stage growing larger.



Media coverage now focuses on disciplines that were barely mentioned a decade ago, while improved facilities give athletes the space to train and compete at higher levels. International tournaments are more accessible to watch, inspiring a new generation to pick up different sports and see where their talent can take them.

Basketball

The sound of bouncing basketballs is becoming more familiar in Ghanaian neighborhoods , especially in schools and youth centers. The sport has found a solid foothold among younger generations.



The Sprite Ball Championship has given countless students their first taste of serious competition. For many, it’s a chance to showcase talent and an introduction to structured coaching, discipline, and teamwork.



The influence of the NBA and other global leagues, easily accessible through television and streaming platforms, has added fuel to this growth. Young players can study the moves of their favorite players and bring that inspiration straight to local courts. The fact that basketball doesn’t require expensive gear makes it an inviting option for communities looking to engage their youth in sports.



Investment in proper indoor arenas and specialized training programs is gradually raising the standard of play, allowing promising athletes to transition from casual games to competitive pathways.

Horse Racing

Horse racing in Ghana has become popular in cities like Accra and Kumasi. The atmosphere at the Accra Turf Club on a race day has become a draw for both long-time enthusiasts and curious newcomers. Improved track conditions, more frequent events, and better organization have all played a part in making the sport more appealing to a wider audience.



Fans have started noticing how horse racing has developed in other corners of the world. Competitions in places like the United Kingdom and the well-established tradition of horse race betting in Australia serve as reference points for how the sport can capture the public’s attention.



Some Ghanaian betting platforms have actually begun experimenting with features inspired by these international examples. Live streams of major overseas races are becoming more common, sometimes paired with special offers timed around high-profile events.

Athletics

Athletics in Ghana is having a noticeable resurgencel. Sprinting remains the country’s strongest suit, but there’s growing interest in middle- and long-distance events, as well as field disciplines like javelin and high jump.



National athletics meets have become more organized, with improved facilities ensuring that athletes can train and compete under conditions closer to international standards.



The presence of Ghanaian runners and jumpers in continental and global competitions continues to inspire the next generation. Schools are playing a bigger role in nurturing this interest, integrating structured training into their sports programs and holding inter-school tournaments that double as scouting grounds for future champions.



Public enthusiasm is also returning, with more spectators turning up at stadiums to watch local meets.

Boxing

Boxing has been part of Ghana’s sporting heartbeat for decades . Its legacy is carried by legendary athletes like Azumah Nelson and Ike Quartey.



While boxing has always had a loyal following, the last few years have brought a noticeable surge in energy around it. Local fans can now watch homegrown talent compete alongside international champions thanks to more televised events. Gyms in Accra, Kumasi, and other cities are better equipped than ever.



With its rich history, rising talent, and a stronger event scene, boxing is steadily reclaiming a prominent place in Ghana’s sports culture.

Leaving the Comfort Zone of a Single Sport

Football will always have a place in Ghana’s heart, but the country’s sporting interests are no longer confined to a single passion.



What’s taking shape is a sporting culture that feels more layered, more willing to celebrate different skills and stories. The energy once reserved for one national pastime is now being shared among several, creating fresh opportunities for athletes, fans, and local businesses.