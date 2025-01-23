Video: Okada rider shares sad story of how an alleged soldier swindled him of 110 cedis

A commercial motorbike rider (Okada), believed to be in his mid-thirties, has recounted how he was allegedly swindled by a man who posed as a military officer.

In a video detailing his experience, the rider explained that the individual requested his services but not only failed to pay for the ride, but also absconded with 110 cedis that he had lent him out of goodwill.

The rider narrated:

I wholeheartedly helped this guy who claimed to be a military officer. He even showed me an ID card to prove it. I picked him up at the 37 Military Hospital, where he told me his mother was sick, and took him to Drug Lane to buy medicine. He said his money wasn’t enough and asked me for 110 cedis, which I gave him.

The rider explained that due to the man’s behaviour and the perceived credibility of being a soldier, he didn’t charge him much for the transportation. However, after returning, the alleged soldier instructed him to wait at the bus stop because he had no mirrors on my motorcycle.

The rider added that he waited for over an hour, but the man never returned, leaving him stranded and without the money he was owed.

Reflecting on the situation, the rider expressed his disappointment, saying:

Police and soldiers should sometimes be more careful because we are suffering. Someone wakes up in the morning to work, and everything I earned has been taken away by this man.

He added that the incident caused him to lose his entire day’s earnings, leaving him in a state of frustration.