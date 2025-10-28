Why Climate Leadership Must Go Beyond Commitments to Implementation

The world faces multiple energy crises revolving around energy security, biodiversity, and climate change. The need for leadership within society has therefore come under increasing scrutiny. Climate and sustainability goals are no exception. Without decisive leadership, the ambitions set in these areas will not be realised.

In recent times, climate and sustainability issues have become central in both organisational and community settings, contributing significantly to long-term success. The question now asked in boardrooms and policy circles alike is: what form of leadership can effectively drive this agenda?

Within organisations and society, there exist several leadership forms and models. Among those most relevant to the climate agenda are Transformative Leadership, where leaders inspire and support individuals, organisations, and communities to deliver innovation and change; and Distributive Leadership, where responsibility and authority for change are shared widely, enabling people at all levels to act. This paper explores leadership beyond rhetoric—leadership that transcends the boardroom, slogans, and policy statements; that not only makes pledges but integrates sustainability into every layer of decision-making.

It calls for initiatives that are effectively monitored, transparent, and inclusive of vulnerable regions. Leadership in climate and sustainability must therefore move beyond commitments to implementation. The conversation about climate leadership is particularly relevant when considering international agreements such as the Paris Agreement and COP. According to an analysis run by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), since 2015, over 475 climate initiatives have been launched by governments, investors, and cities to advance sustainability goals. Yet, despite these efforts, one fundamental question persists: has leadership truly accelerated action?

Evidence suggests that only about five per cent of these initiatives have achieved their goals, approximately forty per cent remain in progress, and the remainder are stalled. This raises another crucial question: amidst the proliferation of goals, policies, and agreements, is there an effective global mechanism to evaluate progress? The absence of such a mechanism underscores the need for leadership capable of linking commitments to measurable outcomes and accountability.

A further concern relates to inclusion. Fewer than one-third of global initiatives focus exclusively on the Global South, including Africa, and most partnerships continue to be Global North-driven. Addressing this imbalance requires ensuring that vulnerable regions possess both agency and ownership in shaping the sustainability agenda. Collectively, these issues highlight the urgency of developing leadership that is inclusive, accountable, and grounded in practical delivery.

Climate leadership must go beyond COP meetings, Paris Agreements, Kyoto protocols, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to extending cooperation to areas such as adaptation, loss and damage, and South–South collaboration. Only then can climate leadership move from symbolic commitment to tangible implementation and shared responsibility. Effective climate leadership should embody characteristics that distinguish it from passive boardroom participation or ceremonial advocacy. Leaders must recognise the challenges posed by climate change and design actionable strategies to mitigate its effects. They must also possess the resilience to persevere through adversity while continually fostering partnerships. Climate and sustainability leaders are expected to learn, collaborate across borders, and maintain transparency in communicating both progress and setbacks.

In the era of technology and artificial intelligence, climate and sustainability leaders are expected to leverage innovation, data, and digital tools to strengthen decision-making, enhance monitoring and evaluation systems, and scale up solutions that address climate challenges efficiently. Accountability lies at the heart of effective climate leadership. Intentions alone do not suffice; climate leaders establish measurable goals and transparent indicators to assess progress. By openly reporting outcomes, whether in energy efficiency, reforestation, or emissions reduction, they cultivate public trust and institutional integrity. Equally, acknowledging shortfalls and embracing constructive scrutiny signal a genuine commitment to transformative, rather than performative, climate action.

Another important characteristic of a climate leader is to cultivate the next generation of stewards. Recognising that the younger generation will inherit both the planet’s challenges and its promise, climate leaders invest in mentorship, education, and youth-led initiatives. By equipping young people with the knowledge and tools to lead, they ensure a continuous renewal of the climate movement, each generation stronger and more resolute than the last. True climate leadership means not only reducing emissions but ensuring every initiative is tracked, transparent, and inclusive of vulnerable regions.

