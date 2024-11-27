Decathlon brings excitement, sports gear, and your favourite influencers to shoppers at Accra Mall

20% Off Storewide: Enjoy incredible discounts on all purchases across the store.

Free Backpacks: Be among the first 100 shoppers to grab a free Decathlon backpack.

To mark this special occasion, Decathlon has organized an unforgettable celebration from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM , featuring:

Decathlon, the world-renowned sporting goods retailer, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest branch at the Accra Mall on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024. As a brand dedicated to making sports and fitness accessible to everyone, Decathlon is set to redefine the shopping experience with its extensive product range, high-quality gear, and star-studded opening day festivities including award-winning musician and hit maker, Stonebwoy, content creator, Kobe Boujee , award-winning presenter, Anita Akua, and musician and style influencer, Sister Deborah to celebrate with shoppers and fans.

With over 1,700 stores worldwide and several branches in Ghana, Decathlon is celebrated for offering innovative, affordable sporting equipment, apparel, and accessories. Catering to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels, the brand ensures that every sport—from football and yoga to running and camping—is within reach.

"The opening of Decathlon at Accra Mall is a perfect addition to our vibrant retail community. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing a diverse range of shopping options that cater to the active and health-conscious lifestyles of our customers. With Decathlon’s high-quality products, engaging launch event, and exciting influencer lineup, we are thrilled to offer an unmatched experience to our patrons,” said Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager of Accra Mall.

Decathlon’s arrival at Accra Mall strengthens its reputation as Ghana’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination. Don’t miss the chance to meet your favorite influencers, explore amazing deals, and enjoy a day filled with fun and fitness.