The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has strongly cautioned the public, particularly political parties, against engaging in election-related corruption ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

These activities include vote buying and selling, intimidation, threats of violence, and acts of violence or impersonation of voters or electoral officers.

The OSP stated that it has invoked its mandate to safeguard the integrity of the elections. This warning was issued in a press statement dated Monday, 2 December, signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, during the special voting exercise.

The statement read: "The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has deployed its anti-corruption mandate and powers to assure the sanctity of the 2024 general elections through the prevention, control, and repression of corruption, fraud, and unfair practices in relation to the elections."

"The OSP admonishes all officers charged with the counting of votes at polling stations, collation centres, and the transmission and publication of election outcomes that it is a grave offence to wilfully falsify the account of votes or make a false return of votes."

"The OSP reminds the public that the law prohibits corrupt acts in relation to the elections. It is a serious offence to engage in vote buying, vote selling, intimidation, threats of violence, acts of violence, or impersonation of a voter or an electoral officer."

The Special Prosecutor’s warning came about an hour before an incident involving the distribution of food packs to voters in a queue by the incumbent MP and NPP parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in Accra.

The incident sparked tension at the Legon Police Station after the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo, questioned the gesture. However, calm has since been restored, and voting continues.