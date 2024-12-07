Eyewitness recounts Awutu Senya constituency shooting incident (Video)

An eyewitness account of a recent incident reveals a tense confrontation that escalated quickly. The witness recounts seeing a pickup truck, followed by a taxi that dropped off four individuals. Upon noticing one of the men—who had previously slapped the witness's uncle—the eyewitness rushed to retrieve a stone, intending to confront him.

‘’When we saw the pickup, we have no idea who was in it. All of a sudden a taxi parked, alighting 4 persons . When I rode my head to watch, I saw the guy that slapped my uncle and I called my sisters to come and see the guy. I went to get a stone to hit the guy, but when I was returning I saw that he had taken out a gun to shoot a warning shot. My uncle was confronting him about the shooting but the guy wanted to shoot my uncle; the shot rather hit someone that leaned on my uncle.''

She also alleged that the shooting incident was politically motivated; however, they want peace in Kasoa.

‘’Kasoa is a peaceful place; we want peace,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the suspect in the shooting incident. The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt for a suspect, Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, in connection with a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, located in the Central Region.