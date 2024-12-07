Eyewitness recounts Awutu Senya constituency shooting incident (Video)

An eyewitness account of a recent incident reveals a tense confrontation that escalated quickly. The witness recounts seeing a pickup truck, followed by a taxi that dropped off four individuals. Upon noticing one of the men—who had previously slapped the witness's uncle—the eyewitness rushed to retrieve a stone, intending to confront him.
‘’When we saw the pickup, we have no idea who was in it. All of a sudden a taxi parked, alighting 4 persons . When I rode my head to watch, I saw the guy that slapped my uncle and I called my sisters to come and see the guy. I went to get a stone to hit the guy, but when I was returning I saw that he had taken out a gun to shoot a warning shot. My uncle was confronting him about the shooting but the guy wanted to shoot my uncle; the shot rather hit someone that leaned on my uncle.''
She also alleged that the shooting incident was politically motivated; however, they want peace in Kasoa.
‘’Kasoa is a peaceful place; we want peace,’’ she said.
Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the suspect in the shooting incident.
The Ghana Police Service has initiated a manhunt for a suspect, Mujaheed Suraj, also known as Mims, in connection with a shooting incident in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, located in the Central Region.
According to reports, Mims allegedly shot a man in the leg during a confrontation. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind.
Police have launched an extensive investigation and are actively searching for the suspect. They are also urging the public to report any information that may assist in locating Mims. The Ghana Police Service is committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice to ensure the safety and security of the community.