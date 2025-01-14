NPP's Sammi Awuku resigns as NLA Boss to prioritise Akuapem North MP role

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Samuel (Sammi) Awuku, has officially resigned as the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), effective immediately. The decision was communicated in a letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, dated Monday, 13th January 2025.

In his letter, Mr Awuku explained that his resignation would enable him to concentrate on his parliamentary duties:

I have been elected as the Member of Parliament for the Akuapem North constituency and have been duly sworn in to represent my constituents. In light of this new responsibility, I wish to focus my efforts on serving as a Member of Parliament.

He urged the President to appoint a replacement to ensure a smooth transition and the proper handover of his responsibilities. He highlighted his tenure at the NLA:

I was appointed as Director General of the NLA in August 2021 and received confirmation from the Public Services Commission in July 2022.

I kindly request that you appoint a replacement for the position of Director General to facilitate a smooth transition and handover of responsibilities.

Sammi Awuku, a former National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), successfully secured the Akuapem North parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election. He garnered 28,365 votes, defeating his main opponent, John Evans Kumordzi of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who obtained 14,217 votes.

In a related development, President John Dramani Mahama has relieved Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng of his duties as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).