Champions League: Liverpool host PSG, Leverkusen clash with Bayern - Match predictions

The UEFA Champions League returns this evening with the second leg of the Round of 16, promising high-stakes encounters across Europe.

As teams battle for a place in the quarterfinals, we analyse the key matchups and provide predictions for tonight’s fixtures.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Liverpool welcomes PSG to Anfield for what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The first leg at the Parc des Princes ended in a hard-fought stalemate, largely thanks to a heroic performance from Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian shot-stopper made nine crucial saves, including several spectacular interventions, to deny PSG’s star-studded attack.

Despite PSG’s formidable form—scoring 25 goals in their last five matches prior to the first leg—they were unable to break down Liverpool’s resilience, with Alisson and the offside flag proving insurmountable obstacles.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have regained their momentum after a mid-season dip in form.

The Reds are on a four-match winning streak across all competitions, with their only recent defeats coming in heavily rotated lineups.

With their sights set on domestic and European glory, Liverpool will aim to leverage their home advantage at Anfield, a fortress renowned for its electrifying atmosphere, to edge past PSG and secure a quarter-final berth.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen face an uphill battle as they host Bayern Munich in the second leg, trailing 3-0 from the first leg.

The absence of Florian Wirtz, their talismanic midfielder, due to an ankle ligament injury, compounds the challenge for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Wirtz’s creativity and vision have been pivotal to Leverkusen’s success this season, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is in imperious form. Their dominant first-leg performance showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, leaving Leverkusen with a mountain to climb.

While Leverkusen will aim to rally and demonstrate their resilience, overturning a three-goal deficit against a side of Bayern’s calibre appears a daunting task.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

Barcelona vs Benfica

Barcelona holds a slender 1-0 aggregate lead as they host Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Hansi Flick’s side secured a crucial away victory in Lisbon last week, putting them in a strong position to advance.

However, Benfica’s attacking threat cannot be underestimated, and they will look to exploit any vulnerabilities in Barcelona’s defence.

Barcelona, buoyed by their home support, will aim to control the game and capitalise on their attacking talent to secure a comfortable victory.

With the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Pedri in fine form, the Catalan giants are favourites to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Barcelona win.

Inter vs Feyenoord

Inter Milan hosts Feyenoord in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, with the Italian giants holding a narrow advantage after a hard-fought first leg.

Feyenoord, however, will not go down without a fight. The Dutch champions have shown their quality in this season’s Champions League, with Santiago Giménez and Quinten Timber leading their attacking charge.

Despite trailing on aggregate, Feyenoord’s high-pressing style and attacking intent could pose a significant threat to Inter, especially if they can exploit any lapses in concentration.