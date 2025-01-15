Chelsea recall Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace loan

Chelsea have activated a recall clause to bring Trevoh Chalobah back from his loan at Crystal Palace.

Chalobah joined Palace on a season-long loan in the summer, which included an option for Chelsea to recall him midway through the season. The club has now exercised that option, meaning the 25-year-old defender will return to Stamford Bridge with immediate effect.

As a result, Chalobah will not be available for Palace's upcoming trip to Leicester City on Wednesday. He made 14 appearances for the Eagles since joining them in August and has impressed with his performances.

With Chelsea's defensive options currently depleted due to injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, Chalobah's return comes at a crucial time.

His availability is expected to be valuable for Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as he looks to strengthen the team’s backline for the second half of the season.

Previously labeled as surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, Chalobah had trained separately from the first team.

The transfer was facilitated by a strong working relationship between Chelsea and Palace, with both clubs appreciating the smooth handling of the situation.

Crystal Palace manager disappointed

However, Palace manager Oliver Glasner, whose system Chalobah has been thriving in, expressed disappointment with the situation.

Glasner stated:

He wants to stay here, but it’s a decision Chelsea can take.

Chalobah is expected to partner with Levi Colwill as the Blues main starting center-backs for the time being.