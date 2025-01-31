Ex-footballer wanted back in jail by police

Police have launched a manhunt for Leonne Jeanne, a former footballer once hailed as Wales’ most promising talent, after he was "recalled to prison" by South Wales Police, reports the Sun.

Jeanne, 44, had previously been convicted for dangerous driving in 2019, following a high-speed chase with police at speeds of up to 100mph on the same road where his son was tragically found dead. He was later sent to prison for breaching a curfew.

In 2015, Jeanne had been jailed for 30 months for his involvement in a drug trafficking scheme, specifically for conspiring to supply cocaine.

South Wales Police have issued an appeal, stating as quoted by the Sun:

Leonne Jeanne. Age: 44. From Cardiff. Recalled to Prison. Please reference 2500002271.

Jeanne began his football career with Queens Park Rangers before returning to his hometown club, Cardiff City. However, his career was marred by personal struggles, including drug and alcohol addiction.

The report said after testing positive for a Class A drug, he received a two-year suspended ban from the Football Association of Wales. Ongoing disciplinary issues eventually led to his release from Cardiff.

In an attempt to revive his career, Jeanne joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2011 for pre-season training, hoping for another chance in the football world. However, he ended up playing for Welsh Premier League side Afan Lido and later Carmarthen Town before his career ended in 2015 after just six appearances for Port Talbot Town.

Jeanne's release from prison to attend son's funeral

Two years ago, Jeanne was granted day release from prison to attend the funeral of his son, Rafel, who was one of three victims killed in a horrific car crash in Cardiff. At the time, Jeanne was serving a ten-year sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

His son, Rafel, along with two friends, died when their car crashed near Newport, Wales. The tragic incident saw the car missing for 46 hours before being discovered.

The funeral was a somber occasion, with Jeanne attending in handcuffs, escorted by two police officers. Hundreds of mourners, including friends and family, gathered at St Peter's Church in Cardiff to pay their respects.

The service concluded with a cremation and the traditional Welsh hymns Calon Lan and Ar Hyd y Nos, followed by the song "Told You" by Yung Tory and Nafe Smaz.

Shane Loughlin and Sophie Russon, who were also in the car, were critically injured and taken to hospital. Loughlin had been sentenced for dangerous driving, but his sentence was reduced in 2024.