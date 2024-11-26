2026 World Cup qualification will be difficult if we keep Otto Addo - Robert Sackey

Former U-20 women’s coach Robert Sackey has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to part ways with Otto Addo, warning that Ghana's chances of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup will be severely hampered if the current technical team remains in place.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Sackey expressed concerns about the Black Stars' technical leadership, stating that while the coaching staff has potential, they lack the necessary experience to lead the team to success.

The Black Stars have seen a drastic decline in form, most notably failing to secure a single win in six matches during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sackey, who has scouted for Ghana since the 2006 FIFA World Cup and coached the Black Princesses at the U-20 Women’s World Cup, believes the team’s challenges stem from long-standing issues that require urgent attention.

I believe the problem has existed for a long time. It starts from the top. We need to make changes right from the top, beginning with the FA leadership. Our approach must change, and anything that isn’t working needs to be corrected. When we address these issues, it will positively affect the team—management, the technical staff, and the players.

Sackey further emphasised the need for immediate reforms:

The coaching staff has potential, but they lack experience. We shouldn’t be surprised by the state we find ourselves in today. If we don’t make changes to the technical team, it will be very difficult to qualify for the World Cup.

He also suggested that the team’s struggles may have a spiritual dimension, urging a holistic approach to resolving the issues.

Black Stars' decline

The Black Stars, once a dominant force in African football, are facing growing criticism for their lacklustre performances, which Sackey attributes to mismanagement and technical inefficiencies.