Thomas Partey is a massive player for us - Mikel Arteta after Champions League triumph

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised Ghanaian international Thomas Partey following their commanding 5-1 victory over Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night in Lisbon.

The Gunners dominated the first half, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Magalhães establishing a seemingly insurmountable lead. Bukayo Saka was instrumental in Arsenal's attacking display, consistently causing significant problems for Sporting's defence on the right wing.

Sporting briefly reignited their hopes early in the second half when Gonçalo Inácio headed in a corner at the near post just three minutes after the restart. However, their momentum was short-lived as Saka converted a penalty less than 20 minutes later, effectively sealing the victory.

Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard added a fifth goal late in the game, capitalising on a rebound after Franco Israel saved a shot from Mikel Merino. The win lifted Arsenal to seventh place in the group standings, moving them ahead of Sporting on goal difference.

Thomas Partey was in top form for the Gunners, playing a crucial role in their dominant away victory. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at the Black Stars midfielder's stellar performance.

I think it’s one of the best performances I have seen from him, especially the way he dominated the game. This year, he’s been so consistent because he always has a role to play. That’s a big thing; he’s a massive player for us.

Partey's statistics for Arsenal this season