The former president of Spain's football federation, Luis Rubiales, will go on trial on Monday, facing accusations of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermosoo, reports the BBC.

The case has sparked wider discussions on sexism and consent in sports. Hermoso, who currently plays in Mexico, is scheduled to appear as a witness on the opening day of the trial, which will continue until 19 February, 2025.

The incident occurred after Spain's players received their medals for defeating England to win the 2023 World Cup in Sydney. As they celebrated, Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and kissed her on the lips. Hermoso later stated that the kiss was not consensual, while Rubiales insisted it had been.

The incident led to protests, calls for Rubiales’s resignation, and political debate. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, whose left-wing government is working on reforms to boost gender equality and ensure consent in sexual relations, commented that Rubiales's actions highlighted "a long way to go when it comes to equality and respect between women and men."

Initially defiant and dismissing the backlash as a "witch-hunt" driven by "fake feminism," Rubiales eventually resigned from his post as federation president, and legal charges were brought against him.

The BBC reports states that prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for sexual assault for the kiss and an additional sentence of one-and-a-half years for coercion, alleging that Rubiales tried to pressure Hermoso into publicly claiming the kiss was consensual. Rubiales denies all charges.

Colleagues deny allegations

Three of Rubiales’s colleagues are also facing trial for alleged involvement in the coercion: Jorge Vilda, the coach of Spain’s World Cup-winning team; Rubén Rivera, the federation's former head of marketing; and Albert Luque, the former sporting director. They all deny the accusations.