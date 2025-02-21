Former Tunisian FA president banned, sentenced to 4 years in prison for corruption

Wadie Jary, the former president of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF), has been sentenced to four years in prison for corruption.

As part of the verdict, Jary has also been permanently banned from holding any position related to sports, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within Tunisia’s sports sector.

The sentencing follows a high-profile investigation initiated by the Ministry of Sports, which accused Jary of engaging in irregularities and corrupt practices during his tenure as head of Tunisian football.

The case has drawn considerable attention from fans, sports officials, and legal experts, underscoring the critical need for transparency and accountability in the governance of sports organisations.

The ruling has sent shockwaves through the sports community, both domestically and internationally. The FTF, once a cornerstone of Tunisia’s sporting identity, now faces the repercussions of Jary’s alleged misconduct.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of integrity and ethical leadership in safeguarding the credibility of sports institutions.

The Ministry of Sports has lauded the court’s decision as a courageous and necessary step in the fight against corruption.

In the wake of Jary’s sentencing, lower-level officials within the FTF have also come under scrutiny, as authorities intensify efforts to ensure that all individuals implicated in the alleged schemes are held accountable.

What must be done