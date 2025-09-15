I just want a decent accommodation for my family: betPawa Aviator winner shares first goal after GH¢2 million win

For Prince Adusei, a young man from Kumasi who worked as a galamsey operator (illegal miner), the dream was never luxury, it was security. A decent place for his family to live. That dream is now within reach, thanks to a GH¢6 bet on betPawa’s Aviator platform that turned into a jaw-dropping GH¢2 million win.

“I’ve lived in places which was not all that decent,” Prince said during a press conference held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, July 16. “So, for me, one of the first things I want to do with this money is to find a proper, decent place where my family can live in peace. That’s what matters most.”

Prince, who earned just GH¢150 a day from illegal mining, placed a GH¢6 Aviator bet when his network suddenly went off. When the signal returned, the impossible had happened, he had won millions.

“I thought it was a scam. I turned off my phone,” he recalled. “To be sure, I withdrew GH¢5,000. It came. I did it again, and it hit my momo again. That’s when I knew this was real.”