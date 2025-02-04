IGP, POMAB meet bereaved family of stabbed Kotoko fan

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, alongside the Police Management Board (POMAB), has met with the family of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, following his tragic death during a Ghana Premier League match.

Upon arrival, the IGP first met with the wife of the deceased before proceeding to speak with his mother. The delegation included Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Chairman, Kontoponii Aferehene, along with James Kwesi Appiah and a section of the club’s supporters.

During the meeting, the IGP was briefed on how the family received the devastating news of their beloved Yaw Frimpong’s passing.

Addressing the family, Dr. Dampare assured them of full support throughout the investigation process.

We will provide you with clinical psychologists and police personnel to assist you and also gather the necessary information for further investigations

The initiative aims to ease the burden on the grieving family, ensuring they have direct access to updates without the need for frequent visits to the police station.

IGP's meeting with Asante Kotoko

In an early meeting, the IGP underscored the importance of collaboration between the police and Asante Kotoko to facilitate a swift and thorough investigation. He urged the club’s management to provide any relevant information that could aid in identifying and prosecuting the perpetrator.

We appeal to you to assist us with more information to help with the investigations. We will use every available detail to ensure justice is served

What is next?

Dr. Dampare further disclosed that a high-level meeting has been scheduled with the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other key stakeholders to address broader concerns regarding safety and security at football matches.

We assure everyone involved that we will get to the bottom of this matter. I have requested a meeting with the leadership of the GFA and the clubs, and from tomorrow [Wednesday], I will be ready for the engagement.