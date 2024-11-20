John Mahama: Black Stars failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON is an embarrassment

The 2025 AFCON marks the ninth time Ghana has failed to qualify for the tournament in its history, despite being four-time champions. The team played six qualifying matches against Angola, Sudan, and Niger, managing only three draws and suffering three defeats under coach Otto Addo.

Speaking during a campaign tour in the Eastern Region, Mahama labelled the situation as an “embarrassment” and a reflection of the nation’s footballing decline.

Everything has broken down. Even the Black Stars, which give us joy, have been torn into shreds. For the first time in 20 years, we are missing the AFCON. It’s an embarrassment for us.



Reflecting on past achievements, Mahama added:

Years ago, we were playing at the highest level. Since 1982, we haven’t won the AFCON, but we were reaching finals and making Ghanaians proud. Now, the narrative has changed, and it’s disheartening.

This setback is Ghana’s first AFCON absence since 2004, ending a two-decade streak of consistent appearances in the tournament.

What’s next for the Black Stars?