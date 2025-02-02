Kevin Danso joins Tottenham on loan from Lens

Tottenham Hotspur have secured a loan deal for Lens defender Kevin Danso, with the option to make the move permanent after fending off competition from Wolves, reports the BBC.

The 26-year-old opted to join Spurs despite having a medical scheduled with Wolves in the Midlands. Danso's transfer includes an obligation for the move to become permanent for £21m, with a five-year contract set for the summer.

The Austria international will wear the number 4 shirt, and the move is pending international clearance and a work permit, which is expected to be processed before Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Liverpool.

Danso previously played 10 games in the Premier League during a loan spell with Southampton in the 2019-20 season, and he has also been part of Reading and MK Dons’ academies.

His arrival comes after Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s repeated calls for reinforcements amid a 10-player injury crisis. Spurs had initially been looking to strengthen their attack but turned their focus to defensive signings following Radu Dragusin’s knee injury in a recent match against Elfsborg.

Kevin Danso's background

Danso is of Ghanaian descent but plays international football for Austria.

He has risen through Austria’s youth system, playing for the youth teams at various levels from under-15 to under-21, and made his debut for the Austria senior team in 2017.

Danso was born in Austria to Ghanaian parents before moving to Milton Keynes in England at the age of six.

On March 3, 2017, Danso made his Bundesliga debut for FC Augsburg at the age of 18 years and 165 days old, becoming the youngest player to make a league appearance in the club's history.

Meanwhile, Spurs per the BBC report are looking at additional central defenders with Dragusin joining Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie on the injury list.