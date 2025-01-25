Manchester City fight back as Haaland and Foden seal 3-1 comeback win over Chelsea

Manchester City staged a spirited comeback to secure a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, overcoming an early setback to claim all three points.

Chelsea struck early, taking the lead within three minutes when Jackson and Madueke capitalised on a misplaced back pass by Khusanov to beat Ederson with ease.

However, Khusanov quickly began to recover his composure, with a crucial block on Sancho in the 10th minute preventing the visitors from doubling their lead.

City appeared to level the score before the half-hour mark, as Marmoush, making an impressive debut, found the net after pouncing on a rebound from Gundogan’s saved effort. Unfortunately for the home side, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Undeterred, Pep Guardiola’s side found their equaliser just before halftime. Gvardiol, a commanding presence throughout the first half, converted after a well-orchestrated build-up involving Kovacic and Nunes, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.

In the second half, City maintained their momentum, and a goalkeeping error from Chelsea’s Sanchez gifted the hosts their second goal.

Misjudging his positioning, Sanchez allowed Erling Haaland to loft a precise chip into the net in the 71st minute.

The result was sealed late on, as Phil Foden capitalised on a pass from Haaland to score City’s third in the closing stages. Ederson, instrumental in orchestrating both second-half goals, played a key role in City’s attacking transitions.

It was a hard-fought and well-earned victory for Manchester City, demonstrating their resilience and ability to bounce back after a challenging start.

Erling Haaland and Foden's statistics this season

As of January 25, 2025, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been crucial to Manchester City's success this season. Haaland has scored an impressive 24 goals across all competitions, with 18 coming in the Premier League and 6 in the UEFA Champions League.