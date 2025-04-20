Morocco wins historic U-17 AFCON title after penalty drama vs Mali

Morocco made history by winning their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations title, defeating two-time champions Mali 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw in Saturday’s final at Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia.

In a tense and evenly matched encounter, the hosts kept their composure during the shootout, with goalkeeper Zakaria Alaoui emerging as the hero after saving two penalties, sparking wild celebrations among the home crowd.

The victory marks Morocco’s long-awaited continental triumph at this level, coming just two years after their runner-up finish to Senegal. For Mali, the defeat was a bitter disappointment in their fifth U-17 AFCON final appearance, despite controlling much of the game.

Deadlock in regulation time

Despite an intense tactical battle, neither side could break the deadlock in regular time.

Morocco’s Ilies Belmokhtar and Ahmed Mouhoub tested Mali from distance, while Mali’s Seydou Dembélé and Soumaila Fané posed constant threats but lacked precision in front of goal.

Mali thought they had taken the lead in the first half through Fané, but the goal was disallowed after VAR ruled a handball in the buildup. Morocco responded by tightening their defence, with centre-backs Driss Ait Cheikh and Moncef Zekri effectively neutralising Mali’s attacking transitions.

Despite late pressure and a flurry of set pieces from the West Africans, the match remained scoreless at full time.

Penalty heroics seal victory

In the shootout, Morocco displayed nerves of steel, converting all four of their penalties through Ziyad Baha, Zakari El Khalfioui, Amine Ouahabi, and Ilies Belmokhtar.

Mali’s Issa Koné and Lamine Keita saw their spot-kicks saved by Alaoui, sealing a historic victory for the hosts.

Head coach Nabil Baha, who instilled discipline and defensive solidity throughout the tournament, praised his team’s composure. Morocco conceded just one goal in the entire competition, showcasing their resilience.

Mali, under coach Adama Diefla Diallo, had hoped to secure a third U-17 title after previous triumphs in 2015 and 2017.