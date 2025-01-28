Premier League referee comes out as gay, opens up on viral 'cocaine sniffing video'

David Coote has opened up about his struggles with his sexuality and mental health in his first interview since being dismissed by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The 42-year-old former Premier League referee was sacked in December for being "in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract," following an investigation into two videos that surfaced in November.

One video, which circulated widely on social media, appeared to show Coote making derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former manager, Jurgen Klopp. A second video seemed to show Coote allegedly snorting a white powder during Euro 2024, where he had been working as one of the assistant VARs.

UEFA also appointed an ethics investigator to look into the incident. Additionally, Coote faces an investigation by the FA over claims that he discussed giving a yellow card before Leeds' match against West Brom in October 2019.

In an emotional interview with The Sun, Coote shared the deep struggles he faced during his career.

I felt a deep sense of shame during my teenage years in particular," he said. "I didn't come out to my parents until I was 21. I didn't come out to my friends until I was 25.

He explained that his sexuality was not the sole reason for his downfall but acknowledged it had played a significant role in his personal challenges.

I'm not telling an authentic story if I don't say that I'm gay, and that I've had real struggles dealing with hiding that.

Coote revealed that his tendency to hide emotions, which served him well as a referee, became a detrimental habit in his personal life.

I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well - a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that's led me to a whole course of behaviours.

He also discussed the impact his sexuality had on his self-esteem.

I've had issues around my self-esteem - and that relates to my sexuality. I'm gay and I've struggled with feeling proud of being 'me' over a long period of time. I have received deeply unpleasant abuse during my career as a ref and to add my sexuality to that would have been really difficult.

Coote expresses remorse, speaks on 'cocaine video'

In a statement provided to Sky Sports News, Coote expressed remorse for his actions.

This has been one of the most difficult periods of my life. I take full responsibility for my actions, which fell way below what was expected of me. I am truly sorry for any offence caused by my actions and for the negative spotlight it put on the game that I love.

Coote stressed that the videos were private moments taken during difficult times in his life and no longer reflected who he is today.

My focus now is on continuing to prioritise my mental health and wellbeing. I hope that my experiences, both on and off the field, can be utilised in football at some point in the future.

Finally, he expressed his gratitude for the support he had received, particularly from his family, friends, and the football community.

Special thanks also to the many strangers who have reached out with words of encouragement and support, I have appreciated it more than I can properly express.

Coote spoke on the video of him sniffing a white powder alleged to be cocaine. He said the following as quoted by the BBC.

I don't recognise myself in the cocaine video. I can't resonate with how I felt then, but that was me. I was struggling with the schedule and there was no opportunity to stop. And so I found myself in that position - escaping.