Video: Emotional moment Samuel Eto’o reunited with former teammate now turned security guard

A heartwarming moment involving Cameroonian football legend and President of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, has gone viral after a video of him recognising a former teammate now working as a security guard captured the internet’s attention.

The encounter reportedly took place following an Ecobank Group seminar in Douala, Cameroon, according to a report shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news platform ED HUB.

In the video, Eto’o is seen leaving the venue surrounded by fans and attendees when someone offscreen calls his name. At first, he glances back and continues walking, but then stops, turns around, and realises it’s an old friend.

The man, dressed in a security uniform, steps into the frame, and Eto’o’s face lights up with recognition. The former Barcelona star warmly shakes his old teammate’s hand, gives him a brief hug, and exchanges pleasantries in Bassa’a, a Cameroonian dialect.

Eto’o, visibly moved, pats his friend’s arm as they reminisce. Turning to the crowd around them, he introduces the man, saying:

He was my colleague. I played with him.

The touching moment has earned widespread praise on social media, with many admiring Eto’o’s humility and kindness.

Social media reacts to viral video

Some users on social media have since reacted to the viral video.

One user commented:

When life favors you, don’t ever think others are lazy. Bravo to Eto’o on acknowledging his old teammate

Another also had to this say about the emotional encounter:

Good men!!!! Both acknowledged each other regardless of the huge differences in their current status. Big up Eto'o for showing the most love and respect towards his old friend. Only men can do this out of the blue when they meet at old friend who’s down on their luck

Praises continued pouring in for the former Barcelona as one user impressed by the gesture said:

And Eto'o went back to greet him well, that’s a good man. That security man status is about to change for good.