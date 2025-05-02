Football dream ends in tragedy as 14-year-old Senegalese star dies in France

Ousmane Diaby, a 14-year-old Senegalese youth player, collapsed on the pitch during a match for Jeunesse Aubervilliers against Auxerre.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers confirmed the tragic news, stating:

It is with immense sorrow that we announce the tragic death of our dear Ousmane Diaby, 14, remembered by the Creator this Wednesday.

MUST READ: 5 African players who died while playing football

The young footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during the game. The club added:

Ousman collapsed on the pitch before being resuscitated and then rushed by air to Dijon hospital. After several days of struggling, Ousmane breathed his last this Wednesday.

To support Diaby’s family, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers launched a fundraising campaign, explaining:

The costs associated with repatriation, funerals, and the necessary formalities are significant.

By midday Wednesday, nearly €10,000 had already been raised.

The club paid an emotional tribute to Diaby, remembering him as:

A child with a huge heart and an exemplary upbringing. He helped his mother every day with everyday tasks and volunteered with the club's younger players, especially the U9s. Always smiling, always helpful, and respectful, he leaves an indelible mark on our lives.

Some African footballers who died of cardiac arrest

The football world has witnessed several tragic cases of sudden cardiac death among African players, each leaving a profound impact on the sport.

1. Marc-Vivien Foé (Cameroon) - The Cameroonian midfielder collapsed during the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup semifinal against Colombia. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. An autopsy revealed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a genetic condition causing abnormal heart muscle thickening. His death prompted increased cardiac screening in football.

2. Endurance Idahor (Nigeria) – In 2010, the Nigerian striker collapsed during a Sudanese Premier League match while playing for Al-Merreikh. Despite resuscitation attempts, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

3. Patrick Ekeng (Cameroon) – In 2016, the midfielder suffered cardiac arrest just minutes after coming on as a substitute for Dinamo Bucharest in Romania’s Liga I. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to a massive heart attack at age 26.

4. Cheick Tioté (Ivory Coast) – The former Newcastle United defensive midfielder collapsed during a training session with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises in 2017. Despite emergency efforts, the 30-year-old, who had played in two World Cups, could not be revived.

5. Chinonso Ihelwere Henry (Nigeria) – In 2021, the 23-year-old defender collapsed without physical contact during a match for Romanian club FC Tulcea, highlighting the unpredictable nature of cardiac events in athletes.

6. Raphael Dwamena (Ghana) – The former Black Stars striker collapsed during an Albanian Superliga match in November 2023. Despite immediate medical intervention, the 28-year-old could not be saved.