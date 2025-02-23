Will he play again? Michail Antonio’s road to recovery after horror car accident

Michail Antonio is back running less than three months after surviving a terrifying car accident that nearly cost him his life.

The West Ham forward was rushed to the hospital on December 7 with a lower leg fracture after his Ferrari crashed into a tree in Epping, Essex. Initial photos of the wreckage left many, including club staff, fearing the worst. However, after a 12-day warm-weather training camp in Dubai, Antonio has made impressive progress in his recovery.

Before West Ham took on Arsenal yesterday, manager Graham Potter shared an update on Antonio's condition:

He's going well, he’s been out in Dubai, and I think it’s been good for him to get that work in. It’s a really good phase of his rehabilitation. From all the reports from the medical staff, it’s moving in the right direction. It’s important not to rush, but it’s definitely positive.

Potter continued:

It’s about gradually getting back on the pitch, doing more pitch-based work, but in a slightly warmer environment than Rush Green in February.

After undergoing surgery for his injury, Antonio has been jogging and doing gym exercises. The next steps in his recovery are expected to include sprinting, jumping, and ball work.

Although Potter refrained from giving a specific timeline for Antonio’s return, he did note that the forward’s contract at the London Stadium ends at the season’s close, though West Ham has an option for a one-year extension.

When asked about Antonio’s return to full training, Potter said:

I wouldn’t expect anything before the international break for sure. With the severity of the injury and the incident, the most important thing is that he takes the time he needs with the medical team. Then, being Mick, as soon as he feels ready, he’ll be ready.

Potter impressed by Antonio

Potter, who has yet to work directly with Antonio, was impressed by the way the Jamaica international has handled the situation.

Everything was impressive," Potter said. "But the way he recognised the situation, the incident, the severity of it, and was able to reflect on that in a human way, not just a footballer way, was particularly impressive.

He added:

Going through something like that gives you perspective that you may not have before. But it’s only when something like that happens that you truly gain that perspective.