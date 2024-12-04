Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah makes history as Namibia's first female president

The successful conclusion of Namibia’s presidential election has resulted in the historic declaration of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as the country's next president, marking a significant milestone in the nation's political landscape.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who previously served as vice president under the current administration, becomes Namibia's first female head of state. Her victory comes at a critical moment in the nation's political history, as the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) extends its 34-year dominance with this win.

A Historic Victory for Women in Leadership

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory not only solidifies her position as a pivotal figure in Namibian politics but also underscores a significant achievement for women’s leadership in Southern Africa. As Namibia’s first female president, Nandi-Ndaitwah's election is a symbol of progress, reflecting the nation’s evolving political environment and growing recognition of women in high office. In her victory speech, she emphasised that "the Namibian nation has voted for peace and stability," highlighting her commitment to continuing the legacy of national unity.

SWAPO's 34-Year Rule Extended

This win also guarantees the continuation of SWAPO’s rule, which has held power since Namibia’s independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990. The party's dominance is further solidified by Nandi-Ndaitwah’s triumph, which ensures that SWAPO remains at the forefront of Namibian politics for the foreseeable future. With approximately 57% of the legitimate vote, Nandi-Ndaitwah secured a decisive mandate to lead the country into the next phase of its development. In contrast, her main opponent, Panduleni Itula of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), garnered around 26% of the votes.

Election Challenges and Disputed Results

While Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory was widely celebrated, the election process was not without its challenges. Several technical issues, including a shortage of voting papers, delayed the voting process and led to frustration among voters. On the first day of voting, some individuals stood in long queues for up to 12 hours, and many ultimately left before casting their ballots. These issues prompted the election authorities to extend the voting period until Saturday.

The opposition has since disputed the election results, citing these technical difficulties as part of the evidence they intend to present in court. They argue that these challenges undermined the fairness of the election and have vowed to pursue legal action. This dispute adds an element of uncertainty to the outcome, though the Electoral Commission has stood by its results.

SWAPO Dominates the National Assembly

In the parliamentary elections, SWAPO also secured a strong victory, winning 51 of the 96 elected seats in the National Assembly. This result gives the party a clear majority and further consolidates its political power. The official opposition party, IPC, secured 20 seats, positioning itself as a key political force in the coming term.

A Long and Distinguished Political Career

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s political journey is deeply rooted in Namibia’s struggle for independence. She joined SWAPO in the 1960s, at a time when the party was engaged in the liberation fight against apartheid South Africa. Over the years, she has held numerous important positions, including that of foreign minister, and has been instrumental in shaping the democratic direction of the country since its independence. Her wealth of experience, combined with her leadership during her tenure as vice president, makes her a prominent figure with the ability to navigate Namibia's political and social challenges effectively.