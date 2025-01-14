The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has once again expanded its horizons, embracing the vibrant linguistic and cultural tapestry of Nigeria. With its latest update, a host of Nigerian English words and expressions have been added, offering global recognition to terms that are deeply ingrained in Nigeria’s daily life, history, and creativity.

Among the newly enshrined entries are phrases and words such as yarn dust, area boy, adire, Kanuri, agbero, Edo, cross-carpet, kobo, Naija, and eba. These additions not only spotlight the dynamism of Nigerian English but also celebrate the enduring influence of Nigerian Pidgin and local slang on African and global culture.

Words We Already Know and Love

For many Nigerians, these words are far from novel. They are a way of life, a reflection of conversations held in bustling markets, university dormitories, and across social media platforms. Words like abi (a rhetorical question tag akin to “isn’t it?”), japa (to flee, often abroad, for better opportunities), and suya (a popular spicy meat skewer) have long been staples of Nigerian English. Now, their official inclusion in the OED means they are globally recognised—and no longer cause confusion in professional or international settings.

So, the next time someone raises an eyebrow at your casual use of jand (a colloquial term for London or the UK), feel free to respond with confidence: “It’s in the dictionary!”

Highlighting Nigeria’s Creativity

Interestingly, many of these terms serve as both nouns and verbs, showcasing the fluidity and adaptability of the Nigerian lexicon. For instance, japa doesn’t just mean “to escape” or “travel abroad”; it can be used to vividly narrate life’s transitions, from escaping traffic gridlock to seeking greener pastures overseas.

Such words illustrate not only linguistic creativity but also the lived experiences of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. They reflect humour, resilience, and the cultural nuances that make Nigerian English a unique and evolving phenomenon.

The Role of Kingsley Ugwuanyi

A pivotal figure in this milestone is Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian linguist and consultant to the OED, who worked tirelessly to document and define these words. In a LinkedIn post brimming with excitement, Ugwuanyi shared his pride in drafting many of the entries and even providing their pronunciations.

''I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) from Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians. This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their pronunciations. So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my voice bringing these words to life.''

The Complete List

419 (fraud or scam, referencing Section 419 of Nigeria’s Criminal Code)

Abi

Adire (tie-dye cloth)

Agbero (bus conductor or tout)

Area boy (streetwise youth, often associated with mischief)

Cross-carpet (to switch political allegiance)

Eba (a staple food made from cassava)

Edo

Gele (traditional headwrap)

Jand (noun and verb for London or the UK)

Janded (someone who has lived abroad, especially in the UK)

Japa (noun and verb)

Kanuri (an ethnic group in Nigeria)

Kobo (a subdivision of the naira, Nigeria’s currency)

Naija (a popular nickname for Nigeria)

Suya

Yahoo (internet fraud)

Yahoo boy (a person engaged in internet fraud)

Yarn dust (to talk nonsense)

A Cultural Celebration