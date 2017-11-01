EXCLUSIVE: Barclays security chief takes leave of absence amid internal probe

Barclays' security chief Troels Oerting takes leave of absence.

Oerting involved in internal investigation over efforts to identify anonymous Barclays whistleblower.

Leave of absence said to be unconnected with whistleblowing incident.

LONDON – Barclays' security chief Troels Oerting took a leave of absence from the bank on Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Oerting joined the bank in 2015 from Europol, Europe's law enforcement agency focusing on As chief security officer and head of information security at Barclays, he is responsible for protecting the bank against everything from cyber threats to information leaks.

A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.

Oerting's name turned up in an internal investigation over a whistleblowing case at Barclays. CEO Jes Staley asked Oerting to identify the writer of an anonymous letter sent to the board about a senior executive hired by Staley.

Barclays said that Oerting's group "received assistance" from US law enforcement officials in the attempt to find the whistleblower.

His leave of absence is unconnected with the whistleblowing incident, one of the people said.

Both Jes Staley and Barclays have been the subject of investigations by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority over the affair.

After hearing about the incident earlier this year, the board appointed a law firm, Simmons & Simmons, to investigate.

Staley said in a statement at the time: "I have apologised to the Barclays Board, and accepted its conclusion that my personal actions in this matter were errors on my part. I will also accept whatever sanction it deems appropriate."

The board issued a "formal written reprimand" to Staley and made "a very significant compensation adjustment" to his bonus.