Ghana set to demolish judges’ homes and build a Cathedral


Politics Ghana’s government wants to demolish some judges’ homes and build a National Cathedral in their place

  Published: , Refreshed:

For the trouble of evicting the judges, the government plan to spend $168,000 on building temporary accommodation for them.

play Ghana’s government wants to demolish some judges’ homes and build a National Cathedral in their place (GhHeadlines)

Ghana’s government plans to demolish the homes of some judges, a number of them built only five years ago, and in their place build a National Cathedral.

The government has defended the move which will result in the eviction of nine judges from their current official residence located in Accra’s prime area arguing that the National Cathedral was no ordinary building and needed the space.

“We want to build [the national cathedral] in a strategic place, something that befits this country…and that is why we’re looking for a very prime area that will fit the status of the kind of building that the committee envisaged, otherwise we can put it anywhere,” John Peter Amewu who was Lands and Natural Resources Minister told Joy FM.

play Ghana (YouTube)

 

Other structures as well as some 10 six-bedroom bungalows built by the judicial service to house Court of Appeal judges will also be demolished before the take-off of the project.

Critics have questioned the rationale behind pulling down all buildings from the Ridge Circle to the Scholarship Secretariat, the Judicial Training Institute at East Ridge and the Passport Office for the takeoff of the multipurpose cathedral.

However, Mr Amewu has defended the government arguing the judges whose official residences have been affected and who have been served eviction notices have no problem with the decision.

“We have never had a complaint from any of those judges that are going to be affected…” he said.

play A design of the National Cathedral of Ghana (courtesy)

 

For the trouble of evicting the judges, the government plan to spend $168,000 on building temporary accommodation for them for the next 18 months while permanent structures are constructed.

About 21 plush residential villas as well as a training facility for the judicial service, will be built to replace the structures to be knocked down, the former Lands Minister stated.

play President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo inspecting the National Cathedral design (GhanaWeb)

 

The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in the nation's capital, as part of Ghana's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.

The cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 as well as the requisite chapels, and a baptistery. The site will also house a music school, an art gallery, and a museum dedicated to the Bible.

