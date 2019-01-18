Ghana's Aviation Minister has dismissed Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

Joseph Adda wrote a letter to the Board Chairman infoming him of Mr Attafuah's dismissal.

It is not clear why Mr Attafuah was dismissed but his style of leadership has been mentioned as a possible reason for his dismissal.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, John Dekyem Attafuah, has been fired from his position with immediate effect.

The Daily Graphic stated that his dismissal letter which was dated January 16, 2019, was signed by Ghana’s Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda. The letter was addressed to the Board Chairman.

The letter directed Mr Attafuah to hand over to his Deputy, Yaw Kwakwa. His deputy will act as MD until a substantive head is appointed by the government.

It is currently unclear what led to the dismissal of Mr Attafuah. However, some reports suggest that Mr Attafuah has been removed because he is sabotaging initiatives of the government at the Ghana Airport Company. He has also been accused of being an autocratic leader.

Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo appointed John Dekyem Attafuah as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in March 2017.

He took over from Charles Asare who resigned as the GACL MD on March 22, 2017.

Before he was appointed Mr Attafuah was the Managing Director of Virtual Access Limited; a market research company.

He is a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). He served as the head of the National Petroleum Authority under President Kufuor between 2005 and 2009.