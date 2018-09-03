Pulse.com.gh logo
Here is the number of car Kantanka manufactured in 2017


Kantanka Cars Sales of locally assembled cars in Ghana keep soaring

  Published: , Refreshed:

The move will represent a major leap in the young history of Kantanka Automobile, which is in its humble days with market acceptance gradually picking up.

play

Local car producing company in Ghana Kantanka Group says there is a massive patronage for their Ghana-made vehicles.

The CEO of  Kantanka Group Kwadwo Safo speaking in an interview with Starr Fm revealed that despite the challenges confronting the firm, they sold more than 120 vehicles last year.

“Business is good. Last year was a great year for us. Within just two months last year, we sold 120 vehicles,” Safo Starr Fm.

The automobile firm has over the period expressed dissatisfaction over government’s new deal with German Car Giant VW scheduled to establish a vehicle assembly plant in Ghana.

The move, which was announced was followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit to Ghana and has generated outcry among some Ghanaians.

The Kantanka Group say they hope government will give them the same prominence they appear to be giving the Germans.

“We’ve been asking for a certain custom procedure code, tax policies to operate in this country, tax waiver and holidays and we’ve heard nothing and that made me a bit angry looking at some clauses in the VW MOU. We don’t import cars into this country, instead, we import certain components we need to put together to help in the assembling.

“I was a bit shocked when I heard the Trade Ministry was involved. We have been engaging the Trade Ministry for long but feedback has not been too good. Government has plans of engaging us again this week and we hope something good comes out of the meeting,” he said.

VW is set to begin operations in Ghana by next year.

