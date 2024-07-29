ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

10 state institutions owe GRA over GH¢1 billion in taxes

Kojo Emmanuel

It has come to light that about ten state institutions collectively owe the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) more than GH¢1 billion in unpaid taxes.

ECG and KIA
ECG and KIA

This significant sum highlights a pressing issue within the nation's fiscal management and raises concerns about accountability and financial discipline among public institutions.

Recommended articles

The state institutions include the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), and the Graphic Corporation.

The GH¢1 billion owed by state institutions is a staggering figure that underscores the gravity of the problem.

This was made known at the public accounts committee sitting on Monday, July 29, 2024, by officials of GRA.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kotoka International Airport
Kotoka International Airport Pulse Ghana

An official of the GRA stated that GACL and Graphic Corporation currently are having cash flow challenges.

He mentioned that both institutions have informed the GRA that they require a moratorium to return to us. They are ready to make payments as soon as their cash flow improves.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Pulse Ghana

This debt spans multiple sectors and institutions, reflecting a systemic issue rather than isolated incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The non-payment of taxes by these entities undermines the GRA's ability to collect revenue and impacts the government's capacity to fund essential services and infrastructure projects.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare speaking on companies that are unlikely to pay their taxes.

The GRA has been working closely with these institutions to develop a feasible repayment plan, aiming to ensure that tax revenues are eventually collected without imposing undue financial stress on the institutions involved.

ECG
ECG Pulse Ghana

The request for a moratorium reflects the broader economic challenges faced by state entities, which have been grappling with budgetary constraints and operational inefficiencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation underscores the importance of stringent financial oversight and robust revenue collection mechanisms.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Collapsed Tema Oil Refinery to resume operations in 3 months - Minister reveals

Robert Dommisse, Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz Life

We want the next generation to be better than the past - CEO of SanlamAllianz Life

Mobile money booth

Mobile money transactions value declines by GH¢10 billion

Director General of the NCA; Joe Anokye

NCA explains why MTN was 'pressured' to adjust data and other service charges