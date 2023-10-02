ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

BOST clarifies iPhone purchase costs amid media reports

Evans Effah

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST) has moved to dispel recent media reports suggesting that the company spent slightly over GHS 28 million on iPhones for its corporate executive members.

BOST clarifies amount paid for iPhones bought for company executives
BOST clarifies amount paid for iPhones bought for company executives

In a statement released on September 30, the company maintained that while it had indeed purchased iPhones, the total expenditure, after taxes were settled, amounted to approximately GHS 280,000.

The statement by the Oil Company refuted the earlier reports and provided context for the procurement of the iPhones.

BOST stated that the acquisition of the devices was intended to equip its team with the tools necessary to stay connected with the management information and business intelligence systems of the company. This, they argue, would enable efficient decision-making within the organization.

According to BOST, the procurement in question involved the purchase of eighteen (18) iPhone 13 Pro Max phones for corporate executives in May 2022. The total cost of these phones was GHS 234,000, which, after accounting for taxes, amounted to GHS 285,412.16.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discrepancy between the reported amount and the actual expenditure, as explained by BOST, is attributed to a typographical error in the report.

The statement clarified that the error occurred due to the accidental placement of the decimal point two positions to the right, thereby converting GHS 285,412.61 into GHS 28,541,261.00.

The statement from BOST underscores the importance of accurate reporting and the need for transparency in public and corporate finances. It seeks to set the record straight regarding the procurement of iPhones and reaffirms the company's commitment to efficient operations and responsible financial management.

As BOST clarifies its position on the iPhone purchases, the incident serves as a reminder of the significance of precision and accuracy in financial reporting, especially in the public eye.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The capital city is going through a building boom, but many of its citizens are suffering from extreme poverty.

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

One of Mitrelli's centralities in Angola stands as a haven for thousands of families, complete with modern amenities including reliable electricity and water systems, accessible roads, schools, and shops.

Development that invests in Africa’s stability

The impact of ride-hailing services in Ghana: Yango’s life changing story

The impact of ride-hailing services in Ghana: Yango’s life changing story